Iowa Amish communities unexpectedly lift ban to help them get to work: 'It's a lot quicker'

"We recognize the accessibility that we need in today's world."

by Alyssa Ochs
Some Amish communities allow e-bikes powered by solar energy, and some are even establishing workshops to build their own.

Photo Credit: iStock

An increasing number of Amish people are embracing electric bikes as a practical, affordable, and sustainable mode of transportation. 

Despite the Amish's general avoidance of modern technology, e-bikes offer a valuable compromise for members who commute to work. 

As Electrek reported, many Amish communities in the United States are incorporating e-bikes into their transportation infrastructure alongside the traditional horses and buggies

There's a commonly held belief among Amish families that they should rely on their own communities rather than the outside world. However, some of these communities permit loopholes that allow e-bikes powered by solar energy. 

In fact, some Amish communities are even establishing workshops to build their own e-bikes and e-trikes. 

Supporters say that e-bikes allow Amish individuals to uphold their traditional values while commuting longer distances to work and run errands. They help the Amish avoid driving or hiring a driver to earn a living or complete essential tasks. 

Although e-bike acceptance is somewhat controversial across Amish communities, there is a practical niche for these clean energy transportation solutions. When used for specific purposes, they can make life simpler, safer, and more productive for people who choose the Amish lifestyle. 

Regardless of your religion or lifestyle, you can also embrace the e-bike trend for the health benefits, to reduce stress, and to save money on gas and car maintenance. 

Many e-bike owners have found that powering their e-bikes with solar panels helps them reduce utility costs and supports self-sufficiency. 

Fortunately, e-bikes are becoming more affordable, particularly because of city and state incentive programs and discount retailers like Upway

"It's a lot quicker to jump on your bike and go into town than it is to bring your horse into the barn, harness it to the buggy, and go," said David Mullet from the Old Order Amish Church and owner of E-bikes of Holmes County, per Electrek. "It's a lot quicker, and you travel faster, too." 

"For me, e-bikes are a good balance," Marcus Yoder, director of the Holmes County Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center, shared with The Wall Street Journal. "We recognize the accessibility that we need in today's world to live well, to preserve our faith, family, and community."

