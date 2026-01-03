Thousands more American adults will soon be able to snag $1,200 rebates for new e-bikes — here's who qualifies

"I'm seeing lots more folks on e-bikes … and they are zipping around having a blast."

New Orleans is offering up to $1,200 in rebates to residents who want to purchase an e-bike as part of a plan to increase mobility and reduce planet-heating pollution.

The city announced its Electric Bike Incentive Program and has budgeted for at least 3,000 rebates.

The city says that 2,000 of those are reserved for income-qualified residents, who will receive $1,200. The other rebates are worth $600. Any leftover funds after purchasing an e-bike can be used for safety and security equipment, such as a helmet, lights, and a lock.

One Reddit user posted about the news in the New Orleans subreddit, attracting cheers from other people.

"I'm seeing lots more folks on e-bikes, especially older folks, and they are zipping around having a blast and probably getting from A to B faster and feeling more energized," one person said. "All for it."

In addition to being fun, e-bikes can save riders money on gas by reducing the need to make short car trips.

Riding an e-bike is also a great way to stay healthy: even though you may not have to pedal as much as a regular bicycle, research has shown that using an e-bike can still give you a good workout, PeopleForBikes stated.

Choosing an e-bike over a gas-guzzling car also helps cut down on traffic pollution, which contributes to health issues in addition to warming the planet. In fact, one of New Orleans' stated goals with its E-bike Incentive Program is to lower planet-heating gases from transportation.

As for the New Orleans rebate program, another resident added some enthusiastic feedback on the Reddit post.

"Love [my electric bike] and the city is actually pretty easy to navigate on one," they said. "Can get from the river to the lake without having to fight too many cars. Kids fit on the back of it too so it's nice having the motor to get going, but then still get as much exercise as you want."

