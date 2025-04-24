E-bike expert breaks down the 'strange' health benefits of all-electric cycling: 'The science is clear'

The news may come as a shock to cycling purists.

If you're on the fence about whether an e-bike is for you, research suggests riding one could provide unexpected health benefits.

Electrek writes that "the science is clear" when you compare riders of e-bikes to ones with pedals: Even though it may seem "strange," e-bike users get more exercise.

The news could shock cycling purists. However, according to multiple studies, it makes sense when you dig a little deeper.

For one, e-bike riders usually record more miles, with their electric motors making it easier for them to pedal through challenging terrain and travel long distances without wearing out.

This might influence reports of e-bike commutes being more "fun," which could make people more likely to take their e-bikes for a spin rather than letting them collect dust.

While Electrek noted that owners of throttle-enabled e-bikes wouldn't get the same physical benefits as those with pedal-assisted e-bikes, it underscored that riders still experienced an increased sense of well-being, as spending time outdoors can reduce stress and anxiety. One study suggests connecting with nature could even boost levels of anti-cancer proteins.

Leveling up to an e-bike is also a proven way to save money on commutes, as they reduce the need for costly vehicle fuel and maintenance. And given that e-bikes don't spew any pollution when operated, their adoption is a boon for community and environmental health.

"After a replacement hip and with a rather dodgy knee, I was spending less and less time on my touring bike as I was not confident I could get home if I did a longer ride," one Electrek commenter shared. "Buying an e-assist gravel bike has been fantastic."

"I agree," someone responded. "I can continue to get great exercise, without exorbitant pain afterward."

