Amish communities are using a surprising kind of vehicle to travel long distances: 'They can just hop on'

In a surprising twist that blends tradition with technology, some Amish communities in Iowa are embracing electric bicycles as a practical and sustainable way to travel longer distances — no horses required.

For generations, the Amish have been known for their reliance on horse-drawn buggies and their cautious approach to modern conveniences. But in places such as Kalona and Bloomfield, e-bikes are quietly joining the mix, offering a simpler, faster, and more accessible way to get around without compromising core values.

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, e-bikes are gaining traction among New Order Amish, a more moderate sect within the community that allows limited use of modern tools. Local residents say the change has been gradual but significant: What began as a few bicycles rolling down the road has grown into a small movement of Amish riders zipping among farms, markets, and neighboring towns.

The appeal is clear. E-bikes make it easier to navigate Iowa's hilly terrain and gravel roads, reducing dependence on horses while saving time and energy. Riders can cover miles more efficiently, especially for errands, family visits, or work in nearby towns. Some have even added baskets or trailers to carry groceries, tools, and children — a modern twist on the classic buggy.

"In Indiana, they can just hop on their bikes and zip down the road," the Amish have lamented over the years, per the Capital Dispatch. The Hoosier State is seen as the California of the Amish world, and this e-bike adoption has moved the needle in the Hawkeye State.

Beyond convenience, the shift also carries environmental benefits. E-bikes produce no direct pollution and use only a fraction of the energy required to power a car or small tractor. As rural communities adapt to changing transportation needs, the Amish's embrace of low-impact technology offers a reminder that sustainable progress doesn't have to mean abandoning tradition.

Local businesses have taken note, too. Small shops are now selling and repairing e-bikes, while local governments have added charging outlets in town centers. For many Amish residents, the change means newfound freedom — and a cleaner, quieter way to move through the countryside.

Everyday commuters are also increasingly hopping on the trend, making their travel times to work faster, cheaper, and greener.

In an era defined by high-speed tech, the Amish e-bike movement shows that even the most tradition-rooted communities can find balance between the old and the new — one quiet ride at a time.

