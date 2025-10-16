Commuters thrilled after receiving 'life-changing' $1,800 vouchers for brand-new e-bikes: '[Increasing] access to transportation options'

Many commuters in Bend, Oregon, are finding it easier to navigate the city thanks to an electric bike rebate program offered by the nonprofit Commute Options, which helps "connect people to their destinations through sustainable transportation."

As the Central Oregon Daily reported, nearly 70 income-eligible Bend residents claimed $1,800 vouchers for e-bikes in mid-September, marking the second rebate round offered by the nonprofit since 2023. To qualify, residents had to have an income at least 80% below the area's median and be Pacific Power customers, as the utility funded the program.

Voucher winners could visit either BendR Cyclery or Bend Electric Bikes, two local e-bike shops, to select their new sustainable ride. They were required to complete an e-bike safety course provided by Commute Options before hitting the road.

According to the tourist information center Visit Bend, the city is very bike-friendly, offering numerous bike lanes that allow riders to reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Many other states, including New York, California, and Minnesota, have offered e-bike rebate programs to increase residents' access to affordable, sustainable transportation, which can be life-changing for some people.

Plus, commuting with an e-bike is way cheaper than driving a gas-powered car or taking the bus, and it's much healthier for you than idling in traffic on congested highways. You'll also benefit your neighbors and the planet by reducing the amount of vehicle pollution spewing into the air.

Will Priest, owner and operator at Bendr Cyclery, told Central Oregon Daily that he loved seeing the impact the e-bike voucher program had on people's lives, especially those who struggled to access transportation previously.

"To see the real value of someone who, like, couldn't even get to work unless they took a couple buses or something like that suddenly, now, they have a means to get there," Priest said.

"This program is good for a city like Bend to increase access to transportation options, and that's exactly what we do," Commute Options executive director Brian Potwin added.

