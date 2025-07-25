New study reveals groundbreaking farming technique with major public support: 'Create synergies'

In the face of the climate crisis, farmers can turn to agrivoltaic systems to generate solar power while growing their crops, according to an article from the University of Bonn on Tech Xplore.

Unlike photovoltaic installations, agrivoltaics allow farmers to incorporate solar panels on the same land where they grow crops. By raising the solar panels higher or spacing them strategically, the plants can still get enough sunlight to grow. The plants also cool the panels.

Some people object to installing photovoltaic systems on land because it takes away potential agricultural use, the University of Bonn notes.

These issues are avoided through agrivoltaics. According to a recent study published in the journal Land Use Policy, in Germany, the surveyed public thought positively about agrivoltaics.

The survey was designed to cover a representative sample of the German population. After teaching the participants about the pros and cons of agrivoltaics, they were split into groups that saw different images relating to agriculture and solar. The overall response to agrivoltaics was positive.

"[Agrivoltaics] sometimes also create synergies," said Professor Hendrik Zeddies from the University of Bonn, per the Tech Xplore report. "For example, the solar cells can be used as a transparent canopy to protect fruit trees or grapevines from hailstones or harsh sunlight. On wheat fields, they often serve as wind protection — similar to a wall or a hedge."

Agrivoltaic farming brings many benefits to farmers. US Light Energy notes that farmers in Pennsylvania can see increased crop yields (for certain crops) and enhanced water retention from the shade cast by the panels, a reduced carbon footprint, and dual, diversified income from both selling crops and selling excess solar energy.

Conterra Ag Capital, an agricultural lending institution, reports that farm debt is rising.

Concurrent with market challenges, unpredictable weather patterns from human-caused climate change have set many farms back. Heavy rains, long stretches of heat, and combinations of drought and then rain have decimated crops around the world.

Agrivoltaics can offer a buffer or even a second stream of income for farmers who have lost some or all of their crops. A Business Wire article from 2024 claims: "Landowners who lease their land for solar farms can expect to earn between $250 to $3,000 per acre per year."

Agrivoltaics are not a miracle solution, as they can be expensive to install and farmers may need government subsidies to get these systems in place.

Once generating electricity, solar energy systems also help move us away from energy sources such as coal and natural gas that continue to add heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere.

Even if you don't own a farm, installing solar panels at home can help bring your energy bill down to at or near $0 and help the planet. EnergySage provides a free platform to get installation quotes from vetted solar professionals in your area, potentially saving you up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Agrivoltaics offers a promising path forward, both for farmers and the climate. This dual-use approach to land utilization supports farmers while reducing pollution.

