Farmers devastated as bad weather destroys over 60% of key crop: 'Still have half our acres to go'

"It's more important to get it out and get it sold than it is to leave it in the field rotting."

Bad weather has destroyed over 60% of the wheat crop in Wichita County, Texas. Only 40% can be harvested, and just a small amount is sufficient to sell for a profit, according to News Channel 6.

What's happening?

Unusual weather patterns have hurt this year's wheat harvest. First came a drought, followed by too much rain, pushing farmers weeks behind their regular schedule.

"This year we've had many rains that have accumulated to where usually we are through harvesting by now. In fact, a lot of times we're through harvesting the first few days of June and here we are in the middle of June and still have half our acres to go," said Dwayne Peirce, a farm expert from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Farmers can make money from about 15% to 20% of what they manage to harvest. The ongoing wet conditions make it nearly impossible to operate heavy machinery in the fields, further delaying what little harvest remains possible and slimming profits even further.

Why are wheat harvest problems concerning?

When crops fail, you feel it at the grocery store through higher prices and fewer options.

For farmers, poor harvests cut into family income, leaving little money to buy seeds and equipment for next year, which puts future food production at risk. Furthermore, when farmers can't predict growing conditions, they struggle to produce the food we all need.

Poor harvests aren't just hitting Texas. Farms in many regions are facing similar challenges, which could limit global food supplies. Multiple crop failures in different locations make the problem much bigger than a single bad season.

Extreme weather events exacerbated by a changing climate are not only impacting our food supply but also disrupting entire food chains and ecosystems worldwide.

What's being done about crop failures?

Farmers are rushing to harvest whatever they can, even in poor conditions.

Peirce explained to News Channel 6: "With rain in the forecast, if we can get in on the fields at all, farmers are going to do it. Which means we may be making some ruts, and you'll have to work in muddy conditions, but it's more important to get it out and get it sold than it is to leave it in the field rotting."

You can do your part to help. Buy food directly from local farmers at markets and farm stands to support them during tough times.

Consider signing up for a farm share program. Through this arrangement, you pay a local farmer at the start of the season, providing them with money when they need it most and enjoying fresh food throughout the year.

It's also helpful to write to your representatives and urge them to support programs that help farmers recover from crop losses.

