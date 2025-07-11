Ireland makes history with major energy milestone: 'This is the end'

The move makes Ireland the latest European country to make this shift.

Ireland has officially stopped burning coal for electricity, closing its last coal-fired power plant in County Clare after more than 40 years.

According to Bloomberg, the move makes Ireland the latest European country to phase out the dirtiest fuel, following in the footsteps of the UK. Spain and Italy are expected to do the same soon.

"This is the end of coal in Ireland and the start of a cleaner energy future," said ESB chief executive officer Paddy Hayes in a statement.

The shift is possible thanks to Ireland's strong wind sector, which now provides more than one-third of the country's electricity.

It's part of a bigger push across Europe to cut coal from the grid and expand renewable energy. The continent has already reduced coal's share of its electricity by nearly half in recent years, according to energy think tank Ember.

Even though the Moneypoint coal plant is closing, it won't sit idle. The site will stay on standby to burn oil during emergencies until 2029. It's also being upgraded to support the clean energy transition, including hosting a synchronous compensator. This equipment helps stabilize the grid as more renewable energy comes online.

Coal is one of the most polluting energy sources. Burning coal releases large amounts of carbon pollution into the atmosphere, which traps heat and drives Earth's overheating. It also produces harmful air pollutants like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides that can cause serious health problems, including asthma and heart disease. Coal plants generate toxic waste, contaminate water supplies, and damage nearby ecosystems.

So, removing it from Ireland's grid helps reduce harmful pollution and slow down Earth's overheating. But experts say Ireland needs more investments in grid storage and flexibility to keep up with growing energy demands and avoid setbacks.

The move away from coal is a meaningful step for Ireland. It reduces pollution, supports clean energy, and brings the country closer to its climate goals. Environmental groups say it's important to keep momentum going.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.