Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

If you're looking to save some serious money, rain or shine, solar panels could be the way to go.

Perhaps you are unsure about solar panels if you don't live in a blazing hot part of the country, but a homeowner in Ohio has made massive savings on their energy bills, even in a cool winter month.

Switching to solar power is one of the best ways to save money on home energy while also reducing the pollution created by non-green energy sources, including coal and oil. If you're keen to make the change, EnergySage's free tools are useful resources to find quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

According to Chagrin Valley Today, local homeowner Tom Jackson reduced his bills after installing 35 solar panels around his property in Solon.

"So far today, 78% of my electric use has been produced passively by the (solar panel) system — not bad for February in Northeast Ohio," he said.

He also busted the myth that solar panels are only effective in the height of summer by explaining that the only time the panels didn't generate electricity was when it was completely dark. Even though cloud coverage lessens the amount of electricity generated, the impact is not as drastic as you might believe.

Alongside the benefits of reducing carbon pollution that comes from using dirty fuels, a switch to renewable energy is also great for people's wallets. The costs of renewable energy have steeply declined, and more sources result in lower energy costs for individuals. An energy-efficient home is a great way to make a tangible impact on your carbon footprint while saving money.

By using EnergySage, you can find the best deal for solar panels, which will lower your long-term energy costs. According to its website, the average person can receive nearly $10,000 in incentives for a solar purchase and installation.

"I'm able to produce about 115% of my average electric power needs," Jackson added, saying he wouldn't have to pay any energy bills over the summer.

He also told Chagrin Valley Today that any surplus energy he created could be sold through a national energy sharing program. "It's possible that I could get checks for $30 or $60 from sources that used the power I produced," he said. "… Passive income is always welcome."

