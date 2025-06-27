Lawmakers push forward on game-changing law that could eliminate common feature in new homes: 'Help households transition away'

The New York State Assembly passed an energy bill that aligns with its climate policy to achieve a clean economy by 2050.

If Gov. Kathy Hochul signs the bill into law, certain natural gas line expansions will come to a halt.

As the Democrat and Chronicle reported, lawmakers voted to repeal a rule that stretches natural gas lines to new construction within 100 feet of existing lines. The repeal means utility companies won't have to supply gas to customers in these new construction zones at the customers' expense.

Richard Schrader, the director of New York government affairs at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the decision is a step in the right direction yet only the beginning of what the state needs to do to achieve its clean energy goals.

"To fully align New York's gas utility system with its climate and affordability goals, lawmakers must pass the broader reforms in the NY HEAT Act," Schrader said.

The Home Energy Affordable Transition Act, Sen. Liz Krueger said, "would save ratepayers billions of dollars every year on avoided gas infrastructure costs [and] help households transition away from dirty and expensive methane gas."

The Assembly did not pass the NY HEAT Act, and natural gas advocates oppose it.

The NRDC found that New Yorkers are relying less on natural gas because they have more sustainable power solutions available. But the state continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on gas line expansions and billions on replacement pipes.

Though repealing the 100-foot rule alone will not make energy cleaner and more affordable, it is encouraging progress.

Across the nation, states are passing laws to end gas line expansions into new homes and reduce communities' reliance on natural gas. Environmentally focused policies demonstrate states' sustainability commitments and set examples and precedents for others to follow.

As a voter, you can keep this momentum going by supporting pro-climate action candidates and discussing local laws related to climate issues with people you know.

One of the New York bill's supporters, Jo Anne Simon, said it prevents gas companies from getting a "blank check to expand polluting gas pipelines" and encourages people to choose electric and heat pump options that are "less expensive, more reliable, and better for our environment."

Liz Moran, the New York policy advocate at Earthjustice, said, "Today, lawmakers took a stand by putting the needs of everyday New Yorkers over the profits of greedy fossil fuel companies."

