Farmers raise red flags as extreme weather has devastating impact on harvests: 'It's wreaking havoc'

First, it wouldn't stop raining. Then it barely rained at all. Now, farmers across the United Kingdom are watching their fields dry up — and there's not much they can do about it.

What's happening?

U.K. farmers are bracing for one of the toughest harvests in recent memory. And it's not just a bad season — it's record-breaking weather throwing everything off.

As The Independent reported, this spring has been the hottest ever recorded in the U.K. and one of the driest in over 50 years. Some parts of the country, like northwestern England, are already in drought. Between March and May, rainfall was just 40% of normal levels, according to the Met Office — and that's left crops struggling.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said if conditions don't improve soon, this year's harvest could be even worse than 2020 — the U.K.'s lowest-yielding year since the mid-1980s. Key crops like wheat, barley, oats, and oilseed rape are already showing signs of stress.

"This is what farming in a changing climate looks like," said Martin Lines, a farmer in Cambridgeshire and head of the Nature Friendly Farming Network. "Months of dry weather have left my crops stressed, with their yield potential now capped even if we get a good bit of rain. It's wreaking havoc with my ability to plan."

He added: "Many farmers are now facing yet more financial losses this harvest, just as support for nature-friendly farming is being called into question."

Why is this concerning?

Fewer crops mean more than smaller farm profits. It means a rise in food prices. When fields produce less, grain, bread, cereal, and livestock feed get more expensive. That drives up grocery bills and adds pressure on families already stretched thin. If harvests keep shrinking, shortages could follow.

"We know enough to conclude that it will have had a negative impact," said Tom Lancaster, a land and farming analyst at ECIU. He added that warmer, drier springs are becoming the new normal. Swings in weather — from extreme rain last winter to a dry spring — are disrupting planting and damaging yields.

What's being done about it?

The U.K. government is considering cutting funding for sustainable farming. That's the opposite of what farmers like Lines say they need.

"Nature-friendly farming is the backbone of rural resilience," he warned. "Cutting funding now won't save money; it will cost us all in the long run."Solutions already exist. Practices like improving soil health, planting native vegetation, and managing water better can make farms more resilient to heat and drought.

