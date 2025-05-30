Pedestrian shocked by luck after discovering free treasures sitting on neighborhood sidewalk: 'I never see stuff this good'

A savvy thrift-shopper made the find of their life completely by accident after spotting a veritable treasure trove sitting on the curb — complete with a piano keyboard, a wooden desk, and a full standing grandfather clock.

They shared a photo of their discovery in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, where the spirit and enthusiasm for secondhand shopping extends beyond the confines of any thrift shop's four walls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I am the luckiest person alive," OP enthused. "Insane to see this after passing up going to yard sales all day."

Commenters congratulated OP on the finds.

"Score city!" one enthused.

"I never see stuff this good," another said with envy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

And lest anyone worry that the items weren't of high quality, OP assured them, they certainly were. "Only the chains missing but mechanism is perfect and table is very very nice too," they wrote.

"I would die for that clock!" one person joked. "You lucky human."

Another pointed out the major cost savings. "Dude those clocks cost thousands brand new," they wrote. "My grandfather bought one from the same company several decades ago."

Many secondhand enthusiasts look to thrift shopping as a great way to find high-quality and rare items at deep discounts, like this vintage dinnerware. And if you decide not to keep the items, you can even make a major profit from your finds.

The savings apply to daily items too, making it easy and affordable to do anything from a wardrobe refresh to a home decor update. From designer sweaters for $2 each to a full espresso machine for only $12, the savings are endless.

Even better, for every item that you buy from a secondhand shop, that's an item kept out of landfills. And considering that Americans send 150 million pounds of trash to landfills each year, including millions of pounds of textiles, it's important to do as much as possible to reduce those numbers.

Instead, extending the usable lifetime of items will bring down the significant air, water, and soil pollution that leaches into the environment from these landfills.

So the next time you're walking or driving around your neighborhood, keep your eyes peeled for any great curbside finds — you never know when thrifting lightning will strike.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.