Thrilled thrift shopper shares photo after finding premium items with incredible price tag: 'The score of the century right there'

One of the main appeals of thrifting is the possibility of finding an unexpected treasure. Customers regularly dig through racks and shelves at their local secondhand shops in hopes of unearthing a hidden gem.

The stories of finding something spectacular are so popular that there is an enthusiastic online community whose members share their discoveries with one another. The subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls is one such forum where people gather to show off their wares.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A user recently took to the site to share their own incredible find. They posted a picture of a comprehensive slate gray dinnerware set with a price tag of only $25. The caption accompanying the post read, "Have been dying for some Fiesta Dinnerware for the longest time and walked in the thrift store to see these today."

This was an incredible find. Even lesser sets are listed by Fiesta as starting at $139.99.

Thrifting is an increasingly popular hobby for many reasons. First and foremost are the potential financial benefits. Customers see that they can save significant amounts of money by shopping at thrift stores. Like the original poster, patrons often find everyday necessities for a fraction of the retail price.

The environmental benefits are also impressive. Thrifting keeps items out of our already crowded landfills. Waste contributes to air and water pollution and threatens the health of all living things.

Thrifting limits our consumption of new materials as well. For example, clothing is one of the most popular items to find in thrift stores. But its creation requires a lot of resources. According to the University of Colorado Boulder, a pair of jeans uses approximately 1,800 gallons of water in cotton growth and the manufacturing process.

Secondhand stores have a ton of different items you might be interested in. Shoppers regularly share their incredible hauls, including expensive shoes, furniture, and rare records. The popular thrift store Goodwill recently launched an online marketplace, bringing secondhand shopping to the digital age.

Commenters on the original post were understandably envious of the find.

One said, "I'm glad you took a photo [because] NO ONE would've believed you otherwise."

Another said, "That's the score of the century right there!"

