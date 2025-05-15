Shopper stunned after spotting $25 tag on thrift store jacket: 'That could be the find of your life'

Fellow thrifters were ecstatic for this Redditor and their unbelievable fortune.

In the world of thrifting, it's not uncommon for shoppers to discover valuable items tucked away among the shelves. One shopper hit the jackpot when they stumbled upon a hidden gem at a Goodwill store they hadn't visited before.

"In mild disbelief," the thrifter wrote in a post on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls when sharing a photo of the Canada Goose jacket they found for just $25.

This lucky thrifter really struck gold, as these winter jackets retail for over $2,000 brand-new. "Even if it turns out to be a fake, $25 for something this sturdy even if a counterfeit is still a steal," the thrifter said.

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to find high-quality, budget-friendly items while also exploring unique and vintage products that wouldn't be available in mainstream retail stores.

By purchasing secondhand goods, shoppers can enjoy luxury brands that are built to last for a fraction of the cost while also reducing the frequency of replacements. This not only benefits individuals financially but also supports environmental conservation by extending the life cycle of the products and minimizing waste.

Thrifting for clothes is an excellent alternative to fast fashion. The fast-fashion industry is notorious for providing cheap, badly made clothes that are intended to be worn a handful of times before being discarded.

According to McKinsey Sustainability, between 2000 and 2014, clothing production doubled and the average person bought 60% more clothing every year but kept it for about half as long, resulting in an increase in waste.

Lots of this waste ends up in landfills, where it harms the environment. Sometimes, the discarded clothes are donated and shipped overseas, where an overwhelming amount of clothing pollutes beaches and rivers in poorer countries.

Fast fashion also treats its employees poorly, often making them work long hours in unsuitable conditions for little remuneration.

"That could be the find of your life," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "the silver seal on the material tag shows it's real. enjoy!"

