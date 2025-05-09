  • Home Home

Thrift shopper dumbfounded by price of designer items found at Salvation Army: 'Amazing pickups'

"Very nice, not jealous at all, no, no!"

by Jamie Speka
"Very nice, not jealous at all, no, no!"

Photo Credit: iStock

A simple trip to the thrift store always has the potential to unearth a treasure trove of hard-to-locate, usually expensive finds. 

One thrifter snagged a bargain at a Salvation Army store, leaving with two Coogi sweaters that typically retail for hundreds of dollars. The crew neck sweaters they found were priced at only $2 apiece.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Amazing pickups," exclaimed one commenter.

"Very nice, not jealous at all, no, no!" another added.

A third mentioned that the crewnecks "are around $500" each when sold through Coogi's website

With prices on the rise across America due to tariffs, the popularity of thrifting is expected to grow.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Whitley Adkins, a fashion stylist, told NewsNation that consumers are increasingly seeing the appeal.

"People thrift to save money, right?" she said. "That's the first thing you think when you hear the word thrifty: you're going to save money. But I think people may or may not know that oftentimes, when you thrift, you not only save money, but you find things that are higher quality."

The tariffs are mostly said to impact fast fashion companies, which typically import clothes. As such, thrifting is likely to become the cheapest option when updating a wardrobe — a shift that could mitigate the impact of an environmentally harmful form of clothing commerce. 

Fast fashion produces about 92 million tonnes (101 million tons) of textile waste annually, according to Greenpeace

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Meanwhile, the excessive production of fashion, bolstered by micro-trends and hyperconsumerism, is responsible for 10% of all global carbon emissions, according to United Nations data shared by Earth.org

In fact, textile waste is so abundant that it also takes up 5% of landfill space, per Business Waste.
Not only can thrifting benefit the environment, but it can also keep money in your pocket. Shoppers can save $200 or more a year while picking up items made with greater care and better materials.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x