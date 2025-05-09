Thrift shopper dumbfounded by price of designer items found at Salvation Army: 'Amazing pickups'

"Very nice, not jealous at all, no, no!"

A simple trip to the thrift store always has the potential to unearth a treasure trove of hard-to-locate, usually expensive finds.

One thrifter snagged a bargain at a Salvation Army store, leaving with two Coogi sweaters that typically retail for hundreds of dollars. The crew neck sweaters they found were priced at only $2 apiece.

"Amazing pickups," exclaimed one commenter.

"Very nice, not jealous at all, no, no!" another added.

A third mentioned that the crewnecks "are around $500" each when sold through Coogi's website.

With prices on the rise across America due to tariffs, the popularity of thrifting is expected to grow.

Whitley Adkins, a fashion stylist, told NewsNation that consumers are increasingly seeing the appeal.

"People thrift to save money, right?" she said. "That's the first thing you think when you hear the word thrifty: you're going to save money. But I think people may or may not know that oftentimes, when you thrift, you not only save money, but you find things that are higher quality."

The tariffs are mostly said to impact fast fashion companies, which typically import clothes. As such, thrifting is likely to become the cheapest option when updating a wardrobe — a shift that could mitigate the impact of an environmentally harmful form of clothing commerce.

Fast fashion produces about 92 million tonnes (101 million tons) of textile waste annually, according to Greenpeace.

Meanwhile, the excessive production of fashion, bolstered by micro-trends and hyperconsumerism, is responsible for 10% of all global carbon emissions, according to United Nations data shared by Earth.org.

In fact, textile waste is so abundant that it also takes up 5% of landfill space, per Business Waste.

Not only can thrifting benefit the environment, but it can also keep money in your pocket. Shoppers can save $200 or more a year while picking up items made with greater care and better materials.

