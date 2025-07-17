Pedestrian shares photo after finding mysterious object on local street: 'Mostly plastic electronic device with wires, partially taped together'

"I can't wait for people to start realizing how terrible these things are."

Spotting a somewhat makeshift device containing a battery and some wires on the ground, one pedestrian asked the r/WhatIsThisThing subreddit for help identifying the unknown item.

"A small, three-part, mostly plastic electronic device with wires, partially taped together," the original poster described.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached picture shows a small battery taped to a clear dispenser, with wires running between the two components and an orange end piece. The OP described the white container as being approximately the size of a mini Bic lighter, which makes the device about the size of a handheld device.

"Battery and a clear tank of something, I guess it's probably most of a disposable vape," one commenter speculated.

After looking up the parts of a disposable vape, the OP confirmed that the mystery device was indeed the components of a small handheld vape. "That definitely looks like it. Just missing the orange bit. Thanks!" the OP said.

Disposable vapes have become such a common routine in modern life, allowing users to quickly and conveniently consume nicotine, which is addictive and harmful to human health.

They are even more detrimental as these electronic devices can contain cancer-causing chemicals and heavy metals, including nickel, tin, and lead, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disposable nature of these electronic devices and how frequently they are used have caused incremental waste in trash, landfills, and other places where they don't belong. Vape litter has been found in people's backyards, parking lots, playgrounds, beaches, and other locations.

One photographer even captured a heartbreaking photo of a penguin holding a vape in its mouth.

Not only is vape litter unsightly, but when these items break down, either naturally or by human destruction (such as accidentally running over vapes on the streets, which have caused flat tires), the plastic deteriorates into microplastics and the manufactured chemicals and heavy metals within the device leach out onto the surrounding environment, contaminating the soil and water supply.

These devices aren't only harmful during use, but also after they are discarded.

As of July, lawmakers in North Carolina have banned most disposable vapes in the state to protect human health. Glastonbury, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, encouraged festivalgoers to leave their vapes at home to prevent vape litter on its grounds.

"It's always a vape," one commenter said.

"I can't wait for people to start realizing how terrible these things are for the environment and start going after them," another user commented.

