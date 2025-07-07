This massive music festival issued a last-minute warning to leave one popular item at home: 'Can be hazardous'

The Glastonbury Performing Arts Festival is famous for incredible artist lineups, a music-loving crowd, and a beautiful location. In 2025, however, one common but problematic item was warned against being brought to the festival.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the festival issued a statement prior to the event, which ran from June 25 to June 29, warning attendees from across the world to leave their disposable vapes at home.

"They pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres," Glastonbury Festival said in a statement, per the Liverpool Echo.

Single-use vapes, or disposable vapes, are non-rechargeable and non-refillable smoking devices. Vapes or e-cigarettes have proven negative health effects, like being linked to chronic lung disease and asthma, as well as increased risk of heart attack.

On top of harming the body of the person using the vape, disposable vapes in particular are becoming a serious problem in the realm of e-waste. When not disposed of properly, these vapes can be found littered around cities and even in the more secluded outdoors. They contain lithium batteries, which are toxic if animals consume them or if they make their way into a water source.

The advisory against disposable vapes at Glastonbury comes as little surprise, as England, where the festival is located, officially banned the sale of disposable vapes last year — which went into effect this June. The intention of the ban was both to discourage vaping, especially for young people, and to get a handle on the overwhelming vape litter issue.

"For too long, single-use vapes have blighted our streets as litter and hooked our children on nicotine," Circular economy minister Mary Creagh told the Liverpool Echo. "That ends today. The Government calls time on these nasty devices."

On top of advising against disposable vapes, Glastonbury Festival advised against all non-reusable items.

"In a stand to make our world more sustainable, we ask you to avoid single-use items and opt for reusable options wherever possible and help us look after the land on which the Festival stands," the festival's website said.

To do your part in stopping excessive waste, you can find alternatives for single-use items, such as bringing your own to-go boxes to restaurants and investing in a reusable water bottle.

