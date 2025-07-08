Resident baffled after discovering mysterious device stuck to tree near their house: 'Any idea what this could be?'

Commenters offered multiple theories on what the device could be.

A Reddit user's strange backyard discovery has the internet asking: high-tech scavenger hunt clue or vape trash in disguise?

In a post in the r/whatisthisthing subreddit, a user shared a photo of a peculiar object wedged into the bark of a tree just outside their house.

"Found little box containing chip and some sort of battery on a tree next to my house yesterday. Any idea what this could be?" the OP asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The object had a neon pink cover that popped off easily to reveal a small circuit board with a cylindrical battery and USB-C port, signaling it's possibly a piece of a large device or even a homemade gadget. That ambiguity triggered a flood of theories from fellow Redditors trying to solve the mystery.

Some suggested it might be part of a complex Geocaching puzzle. "You'll need to approach it or shine an IR light on it and then write down the Alphanumerical [code] shown on the one-digit LED display to solve this cache," one user explained.

Others speculated it could be part of a vape. "Part of a rechargeable vape for sure — why it's in a tree, whole other story," one Redditor commented.

But the most convincing theory is that it might actually be an active infrared motion sensor. "The two holes look like active infrared motion detector. One IR LED and one IR detector. It's USB rechargeable. It doesn't look like a vape," one commenter wrote, identifying its distinct tech components.

These types of sensors are often used for security or wildlife monitoring, and the tree placement could indicate it's part of a discreet outdoor setup — possibly logging motion data or triggering a nearby device.

Still, the post caught attention in part because the object could have been electronic waste such as a vape, something that's a familiar sight. Discarded vape pens have become an environmental nuisance in neighborhoods across the country. While some are rechargeable, many end up trashed after just a few uses. Their plastic bodies and lithium batteries can leach toxic materials into the environment, and unlike cigarette butts, vapes don't biodegrade.

Beyond environmental damage, vapes are also everywhere: sidewalks, gutters, schoolyards, beaches, and, sometimes, even trees. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 150 million disposable vapes are thrown away each year, many of them ending up as litter in public spaces. While some communities have started cleanups and take-back efforts, the sheer volume of vape waste continues to overwhelm streets and ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.