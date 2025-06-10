Beachgoer baffled after spotting strange object buried in sand: 'Should be illegal'

A beachgoer found a mysterious, cylindrical, metal object on the beach. To figure out what it was, they took it to the r/WhatIsIt subreddit to ask for help.

"Tip looks kind of like a vape, but it's metal. Has IL on the end and classic on the label that isn't gone. Anyone know?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit community confirmed their suspicions: It is a vape.

"I've got this exact vape, 'fog' brand, disposable. Though they shouldn't be disposed of on a beach, obvs," one Redditor responded.

Another offered the same disheartened response:

"Disposable vape, they're … everywhere now," they wrote.

These comments reflect the current issue of disposable vapes causing strife to humans and the ecosystem. While the popularity of vapes grew as people believed they were healthier than cigarettes, they still pose serious, irreversible health risks, including lung damage, cardiovascular issues, and addiction. They can also expose one to hazardous chemicals like formaldehyde, acrolein, and heavy metals.

Yet, the popularity of vapes is expected to grow in the next few years. A 2021 report found that the global number of vapers in that year was a whopping 81.9 million. In the United Kingdom, nearly 5 million disposable vapes are discarded each week, according to Material Focus.

In an impact assessment on disposable vapes for the UK government, which has recently banned the sale of disposable vapes — it explained: "Disposable vapes are not commonly recycled and cause multiple negative environmental externalities when disposed of incorrectly. Those that are thrown in a bin with general waste end up in landfill or are incinerated, with the latter generating greenhouse gas emissions."

Decomposition of vapes is a persistent issue in the product's environmental impact. Improper disposal can lead to the leaking of lithium batteries, causing pollution to soil and water. Additionally, waste fires from the batteries are common, while the general method of incinerating waste that vapes undergo has been estimated to release 12,790 tonnes of planet-harming pollution.

Redditors are encouraging the ban of these vapes.

"Should be illegal," wrote one.

"4 million batteries a day just thrown away," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.