Garden expert shares the ‘easiest way’ to avoid making a deadly mistake: ‘[It] causes many common problems’

Many gardeners make the mistake of overwatering their plants. In their defense, it can be tricky to get it just right. Luckily, a gardener on Tiktok has revealed a simple and sure-fire hack to make watering your plants super easy.

The scoop

Growing in the Garden (@growinginthegarden) encourages her viewers to be intentional about watering.

“Incorrect watering causes many common problems,” they wrote in a recent post.

Incorrect watering causes many common problems in plants. Watering plants too much or too little or giving your plants shallow, frequent water instead of root-stretching deep drinks can stress plants. Watering can be tricky to get right, but it's worth taking the time to monitor your soil, especially when it's cooler and plants' water needs are much lower. Adjust the frequency of watering for seasonal conditions. Your plants will thank you.

The first piece of advice in keeping your plants healthy and happy is to never assume the soil needs water. Always check first.

“The easiest way to do that is to get your hands a little bit dirty and just dig on in there,” Growing in the Garden explained.

If the soil sticks to your fingers, it has plenty of moisture, and there’s no need to water. If your fingers come out clean, go ahead and water.

Be mindful of seasonal conditions. For example, plants require much less water when it’s cooler outside.

Growing in the Garden promises, “Your plants will thank you.”⁣⁣⁣⁣

How it’s helping

Underwatering and overwatering can both be stressful to the health of plants in your home and garden. Wilting leaves, yellowing, mold, and stunted plant growth are all signs of overwatering. Knowing the exact amount of water each plant needs by monitoring the soil is a great way to alleviate that burden.

According to the Mayo Clinic, gardens can lighten moods, lower anxiety, and improve mental health. The Lancet Planetary Health reports that those who garden are healthier than those who don’t because of physical exercise and increased fiber intake.

Gardens are natural air purifiers that help to enrich soil. They also increase biodiversity by attracting vital pollinators in local ecosystems, according to Green Matters.

If you’ve been to a grocery store lately, you know growing your own fruits, veggies, and herbs saves money while avoiding harmful pesticides and chemicals that are often found in store-bought produce. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have risen 2.7% in the last year, and that’s coming off already increased prices from previous years.

Gardening reduces agricultural impact on the environment by decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce since food isn’t being transported or packaged. Fewer personal trips to the store saves time and energy while decreasing air pollution by lessening car travel.

No matter your living situation, there are gardening options for you — whether you have a lot of space, no space, live in the city, or have access to a community garden.

What everyone’s saying

Growing in the Garden’s watering tip has been liked by more than 150 people.

One TikToker posted an emoji round of applause, while another simply said, “Thank you.”

