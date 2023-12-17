Mom shares cheap hack for getting stubborn water rings out of wooden tables: ‘Watch the magic’

Sometimes moms really do know everything.

One TikTok mom shared a hack to get rid of the stubborn water rings on her wood table. The best part? It requires just three materials and a few minutes of your time.

The scoop

Jess (@momma.nature) is a mom and a wellness counselor. She describes her page as, “where science and nature intersect” — and her tip does just that.

In her video, she shows two water rings on her wooden table that look almost entirely white against the dark wood.

“It wasn’t me, but I’m going to fix it,” she says, in true parent fashion.

She explains that all you need is a cloth, some oil, and vinegar. Begin by putting some oil on the cloth to act as a conditioner for the wood, and then add a bit of vinegar. After that, all you have to do is buff out the stain!

“Watch the magic,” Jess says as she gets to work buffing the table.

She warns that the hack requires some “elbow grease,” but it’s totally worth it. Her table looks as good as new when she’s done, and she mentions that this combination of ingredients can be used to polish your other wooden surfaces, too.

How it’s helping

“I love vinegar, it fixes everything,” Jess says in her video, and she’s not wrong. Even if you don’t like to use vinegar for cooking, it can be used to clean a number of surfaces — from yoga mats and gym gear to kitchen appliances to windows and mirrors. Regardless of how often you use it in the kitchen, the vinegar needed for this hack won’t go to waste.

Other wood polishes are also on the market, but they make for an added expense that isn’t even guaranteed to remove such stubborn stains — and they’re not as environmentally friendly as Jess’ option.

Many cleaners and polishes contain harmful chemicals that can poison your local ecosystem and are packaged in plastic bottles that will eventually end up in landfills — contributing to the 80 million tons of plastic waste produced in the U.S. each year.

Instead of having to deal with all of that, Jess’ hack only involves walking to the pantry and grabbing a few items — such an easy solution to what seems like a permanent problem. With a few minutes of elbow grease, your table will be as good as new!

What everyone’s saying

One user was blown away by Jess’ vast knowledge of helpful tips, writing, “I want to know where you learn all of these [hacks].”

Jess commented that she picks them up anywhere she can, always keeping her eyes peeled for easy tips and tricks — “Family. Internet. Just trying things!” she replied.

