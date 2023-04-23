Mom shares ‘amazing’ hack for cleaning glass without leaving any streaks or marks: ‘[This] works great’

Say goodbye to streaked mirrors and windows while saving money with this easy TikTok hack for window cleaner.

The scoop

In a video shared on TikTok, user CleanWithChristina (@clenwithchristina) shows off a super-easy, super-inexpensive, and super-effective window cleaner.

“Let me show you another money-saving cleaning tip,” she says in the video, showing off how to make a DIY glass cleaner in seconds.

The glass cleaner recipe includes a few items you likely already have under your sink or in your cupboard. The recipe features 3 tablespoons of vinegar, 2 tablespoons of alcohol, and 1 cup of warm water — and that’s it.

How it’s helping

Popular glass cleaning sprays can cost more than $4 for a single spray bottle. And while that’s not a terribly expensive product, when you consider you’re spending $4 for just 26 ounces of glass cleaner and you can make the same amount in your kitchen for mere pennies, there’s every reason to make the shift.

A gallon of vinegar will cost you about the same as that spray bottle of glass cleaner, and a 32-ounce bottle of isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol will set you back a bit more than $3. And both the vinegar and the alcohol have multiple uses around the home, from disinfecting to sterilizing.

Another reason to make your own glass cleaner? It reduces your plastic waste. That single bottle of window cleaner will last only a few cleanings, and then it ends up in the trash or recycling bin. But plastic isn’t always properly recycled.

According to one report, only about 5% of plastic actually ends up recycled. So by purchasing your glass cleaning ingredients in bulk and reusing a spray bottle, you help to keep plastic out of landfills.

What people are saying

“I can never clean without streaks,” writes one TikToker.

“Amazing cleaning hacks that actually work,” writes another.

Another user says they use the same, except that they use vinegar and alcohol in equal parts. “Works great,” they say.

