Waste workers sound alarm after noticing dangerous trend in garbage fires: 'We feel unsafe'

"We … are concerned about the safety of the general public."

Disposable vapes can lead to a myriad of human health issues, but that's not the only problem they pose.

What's happening?

Waste workers in the United Kingdom are voicing concerns over an uptick in disposable vape-related incidents within the industry, the BBC reported.

Sean Holness, a loader at a waste management company, reported witnessing two separate fires within just six months of work.

"We don't know when a fire can break out — we feel unsafe and are concerned about the safety of the general public," he told BBC London.

The London Fire Brigade responded to a staggering 41 callouts due to vape-related fires between 2020 and 2024, the publication noted.

Why are disposable vape fires concerning?

Disposable vapes have become ubiquitous in public spaces — from schools to illegally-run shops — and they create dangers because of their components.

They are made using lithium-ion batteries, a heating element, and e-liquid, all wrapped in a plastic shell. The e-liquid in particular has been found to contain heavy metals, such as lead and nickel, which can be inhaled directly by the user.

These can pose health risks to vape users. It's especially concerning for children and teenagers, as brands rely on colorful, alluring packaging that sometimes even resembles a toy.

The dangers go beyond just those who use vapes directly, however. When discarded, disposable vapes can rapidly spread fires, and they can leach chemicals into soil and water supplies. They also pose a threat to wildlife and even drivers on the road.

Even when users think they're doing the right thing by tossing their single-use vape in the trash, the consequences can be immense. In addition to the plastic waste, the lithium-ion battery is a significant problem. Any device containing these batteries poses a serious fire risk, as they can spontaneously ignite and explode when damaged, quickly setting items around them ablaze.

What's being done about disposable vape fires?

In response to the recurring fires, the U.K. government implemented a disposable vape ban on June 1, 2025.

Though sales significantly decreased, stores continued to stock similar e-cigarette products, with consequences no different from those of disposable vapes, according to a study on the ban's repercussions published in the journal Global Public Health.

Government officials around the world have also implemented bans in an effort to protect both residents and the environment. While effective in many cases, experts have pointed out the unintended consequences of such bans, as users continue to toss out vapes despite the transition to reusable alternatives.

Pascal Culverhouse, founder of an online vape retailer, urged customers to take accountability and brush up on the correct protocol before disposing of their vapes.

"It is always the safest option to follow your city's guidance on vape recycling," he told the BBC.

Finally, it is crucial to adhere to basic vape safety precautions. For example, one should never leave a vape charging unattended, charge it overnight, or let the battery come in contact with other metals, as it may short-circuit and ultimately explode.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.