Officials issue warning after discovering cause of massive fire in city parking lot: 'Putting drivers at risk'

A tossed vape ignited a blaze inside a garbage truck in Boise, Idaho, forcing crews to dump the burning load onto pavement to put out the flames, reported KTVB.

What happened?

On the morning of Jan. 22, firefighters rushed to a Treasure Valley parking lot after a lithium-ion battery from a thrown-away vape caught fire. The battery sparked when the truck's compactor crushed the trash at roughly 7 a.m. local time.

Nobody suffered injuries, but the incident shows what can go wrong when these batteries end up in the wrong place.

Photo Credit: Boise Fire Department on Facebook

"Lithium-ion batteries, like those used in vapes, don't belong in trash, recycling, or compost carts; they can ignite when compacted, putting drivers at risk and damaging equipment," the Boise Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Why is improper vape disposal concerning?

This fire is part of a larger pattern. Sanitation workers across the country face growing dangers as more lithium batteries wind up in regular garbage bins.

Disposable vapes add another layer to the problem. These devices contain both lithium batteries and plastic components, making them a double threat when tossed carelessly. Millions of them end up in landfills each year, where they leak toxic materials into soil and water.

Vaping rates among teenagers have surged over the past decade. Studies link e-cigarette use to lung damage and nicotine addiction in young people. The same products harming public health are now piling up as hazardous waste.

What's being done about improper vape disposal?

Boise residents can drop off batteries and other dangerous materials at city-operated disposal sites that accept hazardous items at no charge. Mobile collection events take place monthly.

Outside of local options, retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot accept used batteries for recycling at no cost. Call2Recycle operates thousands of drop-off locations nationwide where you can safely discard these items.

If you vape, consider switching to a refillable device to cut down on waste. If you're ready to quit, the CDC offers free resources at smokefree.gov.

Taking a few extra minutes to dispose of batteries properly keeps sanitation workers safe and prevents toxic materials from ending up where they don't belong.

