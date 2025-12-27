Officials enact sweeping ban to combat widespread public health threat: 'A big step forward'

"It is vital that we are ahead of the market."

Governments around the world are tasked with protecting the public as well as the environment. But they don't always live up to these ideals, which is why it is so refreshing when they actually do.

The BBC reported that the Irish government has taken the controversial step of banning single-use vapes for sale in the country. Anyone found guilty of supplying disposable vaping devices to the public can be punished by up to two years in jail and a £5,000 (around $6,700) fine.

The new law also puts limits on the advertising of nicotine products in certain areas and will apply to both future products as well as those currently on the market.

The vaping industry has come under fire for years for marketing products towards young people. And researchers are just beginning to understand the negative health impacts of vaping. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaping can deposit cancer-causing chemicals and tiny particles deep into the user's lungs.

The environmental impact of single-use vaping devices is also significant. Litter has become a problem worldwide. And toxic chemicals from the devices and their batteries can leech into water and soil, as well as be consumed by animals.

And this is only one example of many governments using their power to try to limit harmful practices and protect the environment. For example, the government of Calgary in Canada banned single-use plastic bags. And state lawmakers in California, Colorado, and Vermont are working together to ban harmful chemicals called PFAS in sanitary products such as tampons and reusable pads.

For their part, the lawmakers behind the ban were thrilled they were able to get this done.

Health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said, "Taken together, these laws form a suite of measures to shield our children from the promotion and sale of these products and to allow them to grow up free from the risk of developing a nicotine addiction."

The proposals were described as "a big step forward" by Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, minister of state at the Department of Health. "It is vital that we are ahead of the market when it comes to protecting our young people and safeguarding the health of future generations."

