Researchers reveal disturbing trend following new vape law: 'We need higher penalties'

"They need to specify."

The U.K. has banned disposable vapes, but new research shows many people are still tossing them out after just a few uses.

What's happening?

Disposable vapes were officially banned in the U.K. on June 1, making it illegal to sell single-use devices. The goal was simple: reduce youth vaping and stop the flood of toxic, flammable waste piling up on sidewalks, in parks, and in landfills.

But early data has suggested consumer behavior hasn't changed much.

According to NielsenIQ figures cited by Bloomberg, sales of reusable vape kits have far outpaced sales of refill pods in the months following the ban.

In July alone, nearly 7.8 million reusable kits were sold, which is more than a million fewer than in June, but still far more than the number of refill pods purchased.

Experts say many of these devices are being used once and tossed.

"We've got to the point where the bans come in and actually nothing really looks that different," said Sarah Jackson, a researcher at University College London, told Bloomberg.

Why are tossed reusable vapes concerning?

Disposable vapes create a massive waste problem that directly affects communities. Vape litter clogs streets, parks, and school grounds. The lithium-ion batteries inside them can puncture tires, spark fires in garbage trucks, and pose risks in recycling facilities.

As Waste360 observed, environmental groups estimate around 8.2 million vapes were being thrown away or improperly recycled every week before the ban. This waste, on top of the planet-heating pollution produced from manufacturing millions of short-lived electronic devices, is harmful to humans and the planet alike.

Previous research has shown how everyday pollution can quietly increase risks for serious health conditions like heart disease, dangers that often fly under the radar but affect millions of people.

What's being done about reusable vapes?

The U.K. government says enforcement is ramping up, according to Bloomberg. Trading standards officers and local authorities are cracking down on illegal sales, and more than 10,500 vape recycling bins have been installed in stores since April.

A broader Tobacco and Vapes Bill is also moving through Parliament, aiming to regulate packaging, advertising, and product design to reduce youth appeal.

Some manufacturers are pushing for stricter rules on packaging so reusable vapes don't feel disposable. Others argue that higher prices for refillable devices could make people think twice before throwing them away.

"We need higher penalties for littering generally," said a Redditor, commenting on the news in r/unitedkingdom.

"Yeah, they need to specify minimum dimensions/minimum capacity so that the bigger, actually refillable ones, are the only ones that are legal," said another. "Otherwise you'll just continue to get disposable vapes in another barely legal package."

Though a step in the right direction, it is clear more needs to be done to break the throwaway habit of harmful plastics.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.