Parents sound alarm over uptick in devices with disturbing features marketed toward children: 'Looks like a toy and rewards you for using it'

Parents in Singapore are worried, The Straits Times reported, as colorful, physically addictive black-market products continue flooding into the country.

What's happening?

Vape manufacturers are targeting children, parents fear, as a new batch of devices not only arguably appeals to youth, but also becomes increasingly difficult to identify at a glance.

Singapore fully banned vapes in 2018; it was one of more than four dozen countries to do so, but that hasn't stopped the devices from falling into the hands of young people.

A parent, who spoke to the Times on the condition of partial anonymity, has a child in what would be fourth or fifth grade in the United States.

"Most of us are still finding it hard to tell the difference between a vape and stationery items, and now you have these new devices which are meant to look cool to the young," he explained, adding that parents worry about the developmental risks of nicotine use.

As the Times observed, the newest high-tech vapes can be nearly impossible to distinguish from ever-present smartphones — and worryingly, they perform many virtually identical functions, with some that "can even function as phones."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Moreover, the outlet identified several putative suppliers offering affordable vapes in Singapore in spite of the ban and stringent enforcement measures.

Why are high-tech vapes concerning?

A selection of supplier images accompanied the report, depicting nicotine-dispensing vapes designed to look like Lego bricks.

Nicotine is highly addictive on its own, but experts like Jennifer B. Unger of the University of California's Keck School of Medicine have said that the latest crop of delivery devices amplified the risk of dependence.

"When a vape looks like a toy and rewards you for using it, it is not just a product — it is a behavioral trap," Unger warned, per the Times.

Young people are particularly at risk — in addition to vapes being habit-forming and often flavored like soda or candy, their adverse effects are most keenly seen in young users.

According to the University of Texas' MD Anderson Cancer Center, exposure to nicotine can hamper cognitive development in children and teens, harm their lungs, and inflict long-term damage to their physical and emotional well-being.

Disposable vapes in particular are a risk to both users and the environment; these inexpensive devices are poorly regulated, can contain toxins, and have caused massive litter problems.

However, they are also volatile e-waste because of their built-in lithium-ion batteries.

Users, often unaware of the risks, have inadvertently caused fires at waste-processing facilities and in garbage-truck compactors by discarding them in trash or recycling bins.

What's being done about it?

Adults who use vapes should be diligent and ensure that spent devices are disposed of properly.

Singapore strengthened penalties for vape users in September, imposing larger fines and stricter penalties for use or possession of banned vapes.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.