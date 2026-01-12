Schools issue urgent warning about 'public health emergency' increasingly disrupting children's education: 'It may be too late to reverse'

"I often worry that the full effects are unlikely to be known for many years."

Just as youth vaping is a major issue in the U.S., it's become a huge problem across the pond in England.

What's happening?

A BBC report highlighted how schools are combating the rise of vaping among students in middle and high schools in England with e-cigarette detectors, extra staffing, and even changes to the grounds.

The survey, involving nearly 7,000 teachers, revealed that 52% see vaping as a problem in schools. That figure is down from 74% in a June 2024 poll, which could point to the measures' success or just seasonally better behavior by students.

Either way, it's hard to ignore the changes for teachers. Nearly 20% said their schools have installed vape detectors, and 35% have hired additional staff for monitoring. Teachers who spoke with the BBC said that vape products are both accessible to students and disruptive in the classroom.

The NASUWT teachers' union went so far as to brand that disruption as a "public health emergency." Multiple educators said that students who vape showed addictive behavior and consequently had trouble staying focused in class.

Why is youth vaping in England important?

The prevalence of vaping among young people in England is concerning for the long-term impacts on their health and education. Vaping can lead to nicotine addiction, smoking, and other damaging habits.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health vice president for policy, Dr. Mike McKean, said researchers might be at the tip of the iceberg in understanding the long-term consequences of vaping.

"I often worry that the full effects are unlikely to be known for many years, and by the time the full adverse effects are apparent it may be too late to reverse," McKean told the BBC.

In the shorter term, to combat vaping in schools are redirecting precious resources in money and staffing to anti-vaping measures. They also are contending with more distracted students, who might be absorbing less and less of the material because they vape.

What's being done about youth vaping in England?

The government is not standing still when it comes to taking on the youth vaping crisis. The upcoming Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to restrict the marketing and sales of vapes to minors.

Simultaneously, the NASUWT union is angling to get vapes added to the banned list. That would allow school staff to search suspicious students, potentially saving resources for more expensive anti-vaping moves.

Schools are also adjusting their classes' curriculum to educate students on the dangers of vaping, which include possible exposure to dangerous chemicals.

