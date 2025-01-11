Billionaire vs. millionaire debate rages as Internet users take aim at ridiculously large superyachts: 'Way too much money'

Some of the most significant issues with extreme wealth are vast inequality gaps, unfair political influence, and planet-damaging behaviors.

One of the showiest displays of wealth is owning a yacht. But as one Reddit user pointed out, there's a big difference between the types of yachts based on income levels.

"Millionaire vs. Billionaire," the OP wrote in the caption, as the video panned over from examples of yachts going from big to even bigger.

Superyacht sales have increased in recent years, exacerbating the growing pollution problem in our oceans and air. Luxury sea vessels have become prime examples of excess and waste in a world where many people struggle to meet their basic needs.

Wealth disparities are complex, yet it's essential to consider how pollution, waste, and opportunities vary depending on one's wealth. Unfortunately, millionaires and billionaires significantly and disproportionately impact the environment due to their overconsumption and high levels of carbon pollution.

The wealthiest 10% of Americans create an estimated 40% of our air's heat-trapping pollution.

Billionaires release about a million times more pollution than ordinary people, yet most don't use their money and influence to offset their carbon contributions or advance the global climate agenda.

If you love the sea and travel, better, more sustainable ways to use your money include buying an electric vehicle and choosing eco-friendly vacation destinations. If you have your heart set on a yacht, there are solar-powered alternatives that run on clean energy to minimize their environmental impact.

Redditors were shocked to see the differences between millionaire and billionaire yachts and shared their reactions in the comments.

"Too much money," one Reddit user wrote. "Way too much money."

"Not even a yacht anymore; it's basically just a cruise ship," a Redditor commented.

Someone else added, "While the planet burns."

