Superyacht becomes world's first to be powered by patented hydrogen fuel cell system — here's what sets electric luxury apart

Guests at an exclusive event in Monaco in May were treated to a glimpse of the superyacht 50Steel, a first-of-its-kind luxury vessel powered by a patented green methanol fuel cell system.

As Designboom detailed, Italian architect, art director, and designer Piero Lissoni designed the superyacht's interiors. Lissoni described how the "creative" horizontal mechanical systems open up space for a living area that would usually be taken up by vertical components.

Yachtmaker Sanlorenzo has dubbed this revolutionary system HER, which stands for Hidden Engine Room, according to a press release.

Designboom notes this concept also created room for a barrier-free beach club larger than 1,400 square feet, as well as a spa and gym, on a level that would otherwise be occupied by machinery. Five staggered decks designed by Zuccon International Project Studio add to the feeling of openness on the vessel, as do Lissoni's coffered ceilings.

Meanwhile, the 50Steel's modular Reformer Fuel Cell system, developed in partnership with Siemens Energy, operates by turning green methanol (produced using nonpolluting, renewable energy) into hydrogen, according to the yachtmaker's release, which says it can do all this with the diesel engines fully turned off and keeping the power carbon-neutral. If accurate, this would allow the ship to generate up to 100 kilowatts of clean energy, which can power its hotel systems.

It also significantly reduces the amount of backup diesel required for the yacht to function when at anchor, with Sanlorenzo explaining it can cover around 90% of typical usage time. According to Designboom, the vessel has four guest cabins and one primary space for the owner.

While this is an exciting development, the superyacht industry has received significant criticism for its outsized generation of pollution and harmful environmental impact, from operations to construction.

As Bloomberg notes, analysis from Oxfam reveals that a person in the bottom 99% of the population would need 1,500 years to produce as much carbon as one of the top billionaires, and superyachts are the biggest offenders.

The top 300 superyachts alone generate more pollution than the island nation of Tonga, according to data from lifestyle social scientist Gregory Salle, cited by Bloomberg.

However, there have been efforts to make superyachts greener, including incorporating recycled materials into electric vessels, developing solar skins to convert sunlight into energy, and moving toward alternative fuels like hydrogen. Sanlorenzo's latest project is yet another step in the right direction.

"With the launch of the 50Steel, Sanlorenzo celebrates a fundamental milestone in its history…" Chairman and CEO Cav. Massimo Perotti said in the Sanlorenzo release. "I believe what sets us apart is the ability to drive industry innovation, embracing cutting-edge solutions not only in design, always elegant and comfortable, but also in the field of technology and sustainability, to achieve the ambitious goals of reducing our environmental footprint."

