People affected by California's catastrophic fires face a universally devastating question: 'Chances ... will keep rising'

Over 300 wildfires have burned a combined nearly 58 thousand acres through the first few days of February.

Wildfires in California forced the evacuation of nearly 200,000 residents in the southern part of the state in January. Those who lost their homes to the flames now face some tough questions.

What's happening?

Just over a month into 2025, and California has already seen several major wildfires. Over 300 wildfires have burned a combined nearly 58 thousand acres through the first few days of February. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports at least 29 fatalities from these fires pending coroner confirmation.

The Eaton fire started on January 7 and charred over 14,000 acres before it was finally completely contained by the end of the month. Residents who lost their homes in Altadena, located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, have some tough decisions to make. Nic Amzen was one of several victims whose homes were destroyed by the Eaton fire.

"Those displaced like Arnzen face a pressing question: What do we do now?" noted CNN. "Stay and rebuild homes and lives, hoping disaster won't strike again, even as wildfire risk grows, or leave for somewhere perceived as safer?"

Why is the problem of displaced people in California important?

A Climate Central study revealed Southern California's wildfires were made worse by our warming world. "Climate change is playing a role in the increase of fire weather in the West, where more days of dry, warm, windy weather are amplifying the risks of wildfires spreading rapidly," according to Kaitlyn Trudeau, senior research associate for climate science at Climate Central. "As our climate warms, the chances of intense, fast-growing fires like the ones Californians are facing today will keep rising."

Nic Amzen and thousands like him across Southern California now have to wrestle with several factors to decide whether to rebuild in the town they once had a home in or move elsewhere.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that two-thirds of Americans say they would rather rebuild than relocate if an extreme weather event hit their home. Those who choose to rebuild will most likely now have to pay more for homeowner's insurance, if they can get it at all.

An analysis recently revealed that southeast Houston homeowners are facing soaring insurance costs. Residents pay three times the national average and 60% more than the state average for fire, hazard, and flood insurance. The rising insurance costs aren't confined to the Lone Star State. Experts warn that skyrocketing insurance costs are coming for many, and the world's climate crisis is to blame.

What's being done about people forced from their homes by extreme weather events?

Our overheating planet is supercharging extreme events around the world, such as typhoons in the Philippines, flooding in southeastern Spain, and the increased likelihood of the Los Angeles area's wildfire disaster this year.

It will take a massive shift away from dirty energy sources that are raising Earth's temperature toward safe, renewable energy options. Modernizing our homes by buying high-efficiency electric appliances like heat pumps and induction stoves are some ways we can all help. Using our voices to raise awareness among our family and friends about climate issues is another way to fight for our planet's future.

