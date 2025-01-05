Residents share concerns after super yacht arrives in Hawaiʻi: 'I've seen this in New Zealand years ago'

Superyachts look luxurious in the movies, but they cause a lot of damage in reality, and one Redditor highlighted their frustration with them.

Others were just as furious to see a yacht just sitting out on the ocean.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posted an image of a superyacht anchored near the coast of Hawaiʻi in the r/boats subreddit. You can see the big yacht in the distance.

The OP said, "Anyone know who owns this? It has its own mini-submarine."

Having its own mini-submarine might seem rare, but these superyachts have become very popular.

According to Oxfam, the number of superyachts has more than doubled since 2000, and about 150 new ones are launched yearly.

These yachts are extremely expensive. The Guardian noted that even an off-the-rack model can cost $184 million. Russian businessman and former owner of Chelsea FC Roman Abramovich's custom yacht, which includes a submarine, swimming pool, and two helipads, is worth $800 million.

They are also a symbol of inequality. "While millions of people live in food and fuel poverty, billionaires are busy commissioning the most extravagant consumer goods ever created," per the Guardian. "The annual costs associated with owning a $400 million yacht, for example, would be enough to run a small hospital in the U.S. or to administer 10 million malaria vaccines in Africa."

Superyachts are among the worst polluters in the world. Abramovich's yacht contributes 24,250 tons of polluting gases every year.

According to a study on ScienceDirect, these superyachts or megayachts contribute to bad air quality, and "this pollution is estimated as being responsible for 60,000 annual deaths each year." The toilet waste also gets released into the water, often containing harmful bacteria.

One option to combat this pollution would be to ban them from ports, as Naples did. The Italian city prohibited yachts "larger than 75 meters from its harbors," per the Guardian. According to Boat International, the 25 largest yachts are all over 100 meters or about 328 feet.

If you live near a coast, you can speak to your representatives to get bans like this enacted in your area.

In the comments, Redditors shared their outrage.

One user said, "More money than gods."

Another commented, "I've seen this in New Zealand years ago. I hate it."

