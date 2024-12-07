Mark Zuckerberg faces backlash after image of docked $300 million super yacht circulates online: 'I was hoping this was a joke'

"I'm legitimately upset at the amount of wealth that these people possess."

Mark Zuckerberg's $300 million super yacht is drawing renewed backlash after being spotted with a companion yacht out in the wild.

A Redditor shared a photo to the r/sandiego subreddit of the 387-foot vessel, which was purportedly docked in the city's harbor.

While Zuckerberg acquired the yacht called LAUNCHPAD earlier in 2024, seeing the enormous boat in a photo generated some visceral reactions from the Reddit community.

One user pointed out to the original poster that they "left out his second $30 million dollar ship docked on the left."

Their comment included a link to a video by Instagram account YachtWorld (@yachtworld) on the Zuckerberg-owned platform, showing off the aptly named WINGMAN yacht that features a helipad.

"I was hoping this was a joke," another user shared in response to learning about the exorbitant support vessel.

YachtWorld's post also noted the irony of Zuckerberg's fleet controversially deactivating their AIS transponders to "go dark" for privacy, as social media users often complain about Zuckerberg-owned platforms falling short in that arena.

Zuckerberg's flashy super yacht is par for the course for many billionaires' extreme spending. While they might be toys for the ultra-rich, they come with major consequences for the planet. There is some hope with electric ships on the horizon.

Until greener energy becomes more mainstream, the Guardian estimated that a fully staffed and operational super yacht polluted at 1,500 times the rate of a family car.

Unfortunately a culture that often celebrates profligate spending and over-the-top ships does nothing to deter billionaires from flaunting their wealth, even as the planet pays the price.

That is despite yachts being the worst contributors to most billionaires' carbon impact, according to an analysis by the Conversation.

Commenters on Reddit were frustrated by the sight of Zuckerberg's yacht.One alluded to the extreme wealth disparity in the world writing, "I don't even own my car."

"I'm legitimately upset at the amount of wealth that these people possess," a user shared. "I don't even have a backyard for my kid to play in, and that alone upsets me."

Finally, a Redditor pointed to the contradictions of those who bemoan the rich, but add to their wealth.

They asked: "How many of you folks are on Instagram and Facebook?"

"You say eat the rich but instead you feed him," they alleged.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.