Landscaper issues warning after spotting harmful mistake in neighborhood: 'That's bad'

by Matthew Marini
"Don't do this."

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikTok user Daniel R. Wasson (@danielr.wasson) posted a video exposing one of the most common landscaping mistakes that can ruin a yard.

Volcano mulching, which is the act of needlessly piling up mulch around the base of a tree, can cause a laundry list of problems. In Wasson's video, he discovers a tree in a public area with a mulch volcano.

"This is how you don't mulch," Wasson said. "Don't do this to your trees."

Volcano mulching is harmful to trees because it traps moisture against the trunk, leading to rot and fungal diseases. The excessive mulch encourages girdling roots, which wrap around the trunk and can choke the tree over time. 

Many homeowners and landscapers mistakenly believe that piling mulch high around a tree will help by retaining moisture and preventing weeds. However, this misguided approach can actually shorten a tree's life span. Trees subjected to volcano mulching often show signs of stress, poor growth, and early decline. These issues can take years to appear, but once they do, the damage is often irreversible.

Volcano mulching also attracts rodents and insects that may damage the bark. Even worse, volcano mulching limits oxygen flow to the roots and causes them to grow into the mulch rather than the soil, weakening the tree's stability and health. 

Proper mulching should involve a flat, even layer spread around the tree, keeping mulch from making direct contact with the trunk to ensure long-term vitality. Volcano mulching may look neat, but it should be avoided at all costs. 

In addition to properly mulching around trees, you can rewild your yard or convert it to a natural lawn over time. Using plants, grasses, and trees local to your area is the best way to ensure the long-term health and stability of a yard.

"That's bad," one user wrote in the comment.

"Yep. And the roots will start to grow upward, searching for water," another chimed in.

