Gardener reveals the popular landscaping mistake silently destroying your trees: 'Think doughnut and not volcano'

"You really only wanna do two to three inches of mulch."

by Katie Lowe
Photo Credit: TikTok

Here's one simple tip to help your trees flourish — less is more when it comes to mulch. 

Many gardeners waste tons of money and time over-mulching their trees. "Think doughnut and not volcano," said TikTok gardener Uncle Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie).

@theplanttechie What else do you want to know about landscape or fruit trees! 🍎 🌳 Let's talk about mulching—because doing it wrong can hurt your trees more than help. ❌ Volcano mulch—piling mulch against the trunk—can trap moisture, invite pests,create girdling roots and cause rot. ✅ Donut mulch—a ring around the tree with space at the base—keeps roots happy and healthy! It funnels water, keeps feeder roots covered and gives the root flare room to breathe. Here's how to do it right: 🌳 Mulch to the drip line for maximum root coverage. 🚫 Keep it away from the trunk to prevent rot and pests. 📏 Keep it 2–3 inches deep—too much can suffocate roots. 🤷Post your mulch madness stories in the comments below 👇. #treecare #gardeningtips #mulching #fruitgrowers #soilhealth #backyardorchard #organicgardening #permaculture #gardeninghacks ♬ original sound - Uncle Josh Gardens

"Whenever you're mulching trees, remember these three things," Josh started, explaining why forming a shallow, wide, disc-shaped mulch pile is better for your tree. It saves water, improves oxygen flow to the plant, and reduces threats from rodents and rot. 

"You only really wanna do two to three inches of mulch at a time. Once you get to that six-inch range, you're actually depriving the tree of oxygen," Josh added. "Keep it away from the trunk to prevent rot and pests."

Gardening can feel intimidating, but simple tips like this will save you the headache of wasted time and supplies. Using less mulch will save you money, but it might save your tree as well. Too much mulch can actually kill a tree. Roots seek out the most nutritious parts of the soil and will grow into the mulch. This is called girdling and can actually suffocate the trunk.

A little bit of mulch is critical for a healthy garden, but there's no need to spend loads on expensive products. Compost, grass clippings, or plants you already have growing in your garden can be used as mulch. 

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

Native plants are great for low-maintenance gardening and can help save water and time as they are well-suited to thrive naturally in the ecosystem of your garden. Rewilding your lawn or upgrading to a natural option like clover and wildflowers can also reduce your workload, keeping your landscaping to a minimum. These opportunities look great and attract bees, butterflies, and birds, which is why more and more homeowners are opting in.

"My husband and I just started an orchard and we made this mistake," one commenter wrote. "Thank you for all your valuable information!"

"Love it, keep 'em coming," read one comment.

