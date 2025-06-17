Garden enthusiast shares warning against common, yet surprisingly harmful, landscaping tactic: 'How do they not know better?'

Mulch volcanoes are a common, though incredibly harmful, landscaping technique.

Luckily, Earth-loving internet users continue to expand education on these gardening mishaps, and some even get their hands dirty fixing the problem themselves.

The Bring Back the Butterflies (@bring_back_the_butterflies) Instagram account is dedicated to native plants and their pollinators. In one video, the user decides to dig up a mulch volcano with their bare hands.

"You don't want to put mulch around the stem of the tree," they say as they pull back mulch, revealing a discolored base.

Volcano mulch, or mulch volcanoes, are mounds of mulch piled under trees, creating a volcano-like shape.

According to a blog post by Ohio State University, "Volcano mulch does not kill trees outright; if it did, people wouldn't do it. Instead, it produces subtle, long-term, ill-effects that are mostly hidden from our view."

Among these effects are bark damage, root dehydration, and tree stress, which subjects the plants to bugs that feed specifically on sick trees.

The pervasive nature of mulch volcanoes is prevalent online. One gardener called them "the most common mistake I see with commercial landscapers." Another person showed a row of mulch volcanoes, with one of the trees dead from the effects.

Preventing mulch volcanoes is easy — just don't pile mulch too high. By using less mulch, not only will you save money on supplies, but your trees will live longer.

Other healthy gardening steps include replacing monoculture lawns with clover or buffalo grass, or implementing drought-tolerant xeriscaping, all of which can support nearby pollinators. These also improve the local ecosystem, benefiting the air, water, and the human food supply.

Rewilding your yard with native plants also makes it easier to maintain, as they require less water and general upkeep. There's also less need for expensive fertilizer products or harmful pesticides to keep the flora alive. For the same reasons, switching to a native lawn is another Earth- and budget-friendly choice.

Commenters on Bring Back the Butterflies' mulch volcano post shared their frustration about this tree-harming phenomenon.

"I just don't understand why landscaping companies keep doing this," one user said. "How do they not know better?"

"I know!" the original poster responded. "They spend so much money on those trees too!"

