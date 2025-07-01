Lawn care expert issues warning about harmful impacts of common landscaping tactic: 'You get decay and rot'

"Finally someone who knows what he is talking about."

A landscaper calling himself The Blow Master (@theblowmaster) recently posted a video explaining a common problem with mulching.

The phenomenon is called volcano mulching. This is when landscapers pile mulch up against a tree. This covers the root flare at the base, which is a vital point of nutrient exchange. As The Blow Master describes it, that mulch cuts off gases and introduces the threat of infection.

"The mulch traps in moisture, and in the center of the mulch you get decay and rot, and it cuts off the oxygen to the tree," he said.

These high piles of mulch can cause roots to grow up into the mulch and encircle the tree. As the trunk gets bigger, those roots then press into the trunk, cutting off the flow of vital nutrients.

These girdling roots can become an even more serious problem that require an arborist, as the tree may have grown dependent on the damaging root. Experts have repeatedly warned against piling mulch against trees to prevent these kinds of outcomes.

Caring for urban tree cover is deeply important, as the plants are ecosystem pillars and a beautiful complement to low-maintenance natural lawns. Not only do trees sequester carbon, but they also help prevent erosion and runoff thanks to their deep root systems.

The shade from trees also combats the heat island effect, making urban areas cooler. Trees also improve air quality and mental health. In fact, researchers estimated that trees provide up to $4.5 billion in benefits to U.K. residents annually.

Commenters were thankful for The Blow Master's wise advice.

"Finally someone who knows what he is talking about," one said.

"Company around me did this and it drives me absolutely insane seeing it. Did it for a local college," another wrote. "Sad thing they think it looks great."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.