Homeowner horrified by damaging trend in local neighborhood landscaping: 'I have told people not to do it'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: TikTok

One of the best things you can do for your trees is to add mulch around them to improve the soil, boost moisture retention, and prevent weed growth. 

But as one tree expert pointed out in his TikTok video, there's a right way and a wrong way to mulch. 

Dustin Bajer (@DustinBajer) is an urban tree farmer, educator, beekeeper, and advocate for integrating nature into cities. He loves seeing people mulch around their trees but advises against burying the trunks in mulch. 

"Mulch around your tree, but avoid volcano mulching your trees," he wrote in the video's caption. 

In his video, he demonstrates how to push mulch away from the base of a tree so that the trunk doesn't rot due to too much moisture that can't dry out. He points to correct and incorrect mulching examples to show homeowners the best mulching technique for healthy tree growth. 

Dustin's mulching tips are helpful because they help homeowners save money on unnecessary mulch and prevent them from having to buy new trees when old ones die because of poor care. 

Using the appropriate amount of mulch can help save trees' lives, providing people with shade and animals with natural habitats. However, the common, costly mistake of mulch volcanoes suffocates trees and limits their capacity to capture carbon pollution from the environment. 

Healthy trees are a beneficial part of a natural lawn filled with native plants that are easy to maintain and support local pollinators

When you learn the basics of proper tree care from trustworthy experts like Dustin on social media, you may be able to save on the costs of hiring a professional landscaper or arborist. Dustin's TikTok followers appreciated his tree-mulching advice and shared their thoughts and opinions in the comment section. 

"I have done this many times, I have told people not to do it, and it's been on the radio and TV yet still people do it," one TikToker shared his frustration in the comments. 

"Excellent reminder!" another TikTok user wrote. 

"Preach!!!" someone else added. 

