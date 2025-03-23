Charity makes exciting discovery after helping homeowners test out next-gen appliances — here's what it found out

Heat pumps are significantly more efficient — and therefore affordable — than outdated gas boilers, which is why they've been rapidly growing in popularity among homeowners. But even as they become more mainstream, the majority of homeowners are still unfamiliar with them or unsure whether or not they should make the upgrade.

Nesta, a nonprofit group in the UK dedicated to innovation, is determined to eliminate those uncertainties — and their unique model is already showing powerful results.

Bloomberg recently covered the initiative, which is called Visit a Heat Pump. It connects homeowners who have installed heat pumps with curious would-be consumers, the latter of which are interested in seeing firsthand what a heat pump is like and how it's been working in the home.

To do this, volunteers through Visit a Heat Pump simply sign up to open their doors and answer questions from their community. For example, one visit that Bloomberg mentioned consisted of about a dozen people asking a pair of homeowners about their installation cost and length, the efficiency they'd experienced, and more.



Another example was a couple who traveled 40 miles to see a heat pump. Their primary concern, they told Bloomberg, had been about the space a heat pump would occupy, as well as any potential noise it would make. But after the visit, they were absolutely convinced of its value.

"The house is lovely and warm, and everything feels normal," one person said. "So it's an absolute no-brainer."

The informal tours have had a similar effect on other participants. According to a survey that Nesta recently conducted, 79% of people answered that they could imagine installing a heat pump in their own home after their visit, up from the pre-visit level of just 21%.

So far, over 1,000 people have taken part in a heat pump visit and over 400 people are signed up as hosts, according to Bloomberg. It's an excellent example of how donating time is just as effective as donating money when it comes to supporting environmental causes.

It's a good time to be shopping for a heat pump. In the UK, the government is currently offering a £7,500 ($9,400) grant for installation. This can slash the cost by over 80%, according to one participant whose total cost was only £1,745 ($2,268).

In the U.S., similar rebates and incentives are available at the federal, state, and local levels, offering homeowners the chance to save up to $10,000 off the cost of a new system. But even beyond these initial discounts, heat pumps save homeowners thousands over the course of their lifetime because of how efficient they are.

To look at available incentives in your state, as well as find free installation quotes from local providers, check out the free resources on EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

