New research makes stunning discovery about homes with heat pumps — here's how much people are saving by upgrading

Home HVAC systems can create a lot of pollution, both directly and indirectly. However, heat pumps offer a far more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative. Amazingly enough, a new study just revealed that they may be even more beneficial to homeowners than previously believed.

The study analyzed how heat pumps impact household energy demand. To do this, researchers looked at data from residential heat pump installations in the U.K.

It found that heat pumps reduced gas demand by 90% annually while raising electricity demand by 61%. This resulted in a 40% drop in overall energy demand, with a 36% reduction in pollution.

On top of the reduction in energy demand, the study also found that heat pumps allowed for less energy use during peak demand. Peak demand is the time of day when consumer demand is at its highest. During peak demand, energy costs are at their highest. That means heat pumps are capable of both reducing energy needs and reducing the cost of the energy needed.



Upgrading your current HVAC system to a heat pump can feel daunting, but as this study shows, the benefits can be immense. Heat pumps are far more efficient than traditional systems, particularly when those systems are outdated. That improved efficiency can amount to huge savings while reducing your environmental impact.

There are plenty of places to seek advice on heat pumps, as well. For example, you can use the EnergySage Heat Pump Marketplace to compare quotes from local installers for free. EnergySage also offers advisors who can educate you and guide you through the process of upgrading your HVAC system.

You may also be able to enjoy incredible savings on your heat pump through the Inflation Reduction Act. This piece of legislation is designed to incentivize homeowners to choose sustainable upgrades for their homes through rebates, tax credits, and more.

However, bear in mind that the current administration has consistently spoken about eliminating IRA subsidies. If you're considering a heat pump for your home, then the time to act is now.

