HVAC expert dismantles common misconception about super-efficient heat pumps — here's what people are getting wrong

Since heat pumps are a relatively new technology, there are a lot of lingering misconceptions about them. An oft-repeated one is that they can't contend with very cold temperatures.

However, an energy advisor at EnergySage cleared that misunderstanding up in a video posted on the company's Instagram page (@energysage_official).

The advisor begins by acknowledging that the notion that heat pumps can't take on frigid weather "may have been true in the past," but reminds viewers that they've been around for 20 years. Newer models of heat pumps that viewers can see in famously cold New England are rated to minus-11 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes them "applicable for all climate zones in the United States." With that in mind, the expert concludes by asserting that heat pumps are a "great option for any homeowner."

For consumers weighing whether to get a heat pump in cold environments, that's great news. Heat pumps are a remarkable piece of green tech that not only warm your home but can cool it as well. In warm weather, they use electricity to take heat from inside to outside, similar to an air conditioner. Conversely, even in cold conditions, they can gather heat from outside and bring it indoors like a refrigerator.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

As a result, heat pumps are extremely energy-efficient and can help most homeowners save major money on their heating and cooling. A possible holdup is their installation costs, which can set homeowners back an average of $5,947. Fortunately, through the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a credit of $2,000 for all homeowners and additional rebates of up to $8,000 for low-income households. If you're looking to score the best deal on a heat pump now, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you shop local offers from trusted installers and maximize your rebates.

Those rebates may not be available forever. President Donald Trump's comments on electric vehicles and clean energy subsidies aren't encouraging, although removing provisions of the IRA would require an act of Congress. That could make acting soon a necessity to unlock thousands of dollars in savings for heat pump installation.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



