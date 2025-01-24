  • Home Home

HVAC expert dismantles common misconception about super-efficient heat pumps — here's what people are getting wrong

"Applicable for all climate zones in the United States."

by Noah Jampol
"Applicable for all climate zones in the United States."

Photo Credit: iStock

Since heat pumps are a relatively new technology, there are a lot of lingering misconceptions about them. An oft-repeated one is that they can't contend with very cold temperatures.

However, an energy advisor at EnergySage cleared that misunderstanding up in a video posted on the company's Instagram page (@energysage_official).

The advisor begins by acknowledging that the notion that heat pumps can't take on frigid weather "may have been true in the past," but reminds viewers that they've been around for 20 years. Newer models of heat pumps that viewers can see in famously cold New England are rated to minus-11 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes them "applicable for all climate zones in the United States." With that in mind, the expert concludes by asserting that heat pumps are a "great option for any homeowner."

For consumers weighing whether to get a heat pump in cold environments, that's great news. Heat pumps are a remarkable piece of green tech that not only warm your home but can cool it as well. In warm weather, they use electricity to take heat from inside to outside, similar to an air conditioner. Conversely, even in cold conditions, they can gather heat from outside and bring it indoors like a refrigerator.


💡Save thousands with a heat pump


A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price.

Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save.

GET QUOTES

EnergySage | Heat Pumps

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

As a result, heat pumps are extremely energy-efficient and can help most homeowners save major money on their heating and cooling. A possible holdup is their installation costs, which can set homeowners back an average of $5,947. Fortunately, through the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a credit of $2,000 for all homeowners and additional rebates of up to $8,000 for low-income households. If you're looking to score the best deal on a heat pump now, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you shop local offers from trusted installers and maximize your rebates.

Those rebates may not be available forever. President Donald Trump's comments on electric vehicles and clean energy subsidies aren't encouraging, although removing provisions of the IRA would require an act of Congress. That could make acting soon a necessity to unlock thousands of dollars in savings for heat pump installation.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

What is stopping you from upgrading to a heat pump system?

The cost of installation 💵

I live in a cold area 🥶

I don't know enough about it 🤷

I already have one 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x