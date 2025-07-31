  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after finding valuable item hidden in 99-cent grab bag from thrift store: 'The sort of stuff that keeps me coming back'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

A lucky metals collector hit the gold mine in a 99-cent bag … well, not literally.

The Reddit user shared their uncommon find from an ordinary-looking satchel to the r/Goodwill_Finds subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

For the low price of 99 cents, they not only landed the bagful of polished crystal but a vintage Mexican Taxco sterling silver die covertly lurking inside. They took a zoomed-in shot of it, and the Reddit community didn't need any further convincing that the original poster landed a gem.

"This is from my home town and my godfather's family produced these dice," a Reddit user said.

It's uncanny the surprising finds that lucky thrifters have been able to accumulate, stowed away in select items or hiding in plain sight. Sometimes you can literally find cold hard cash, as one thrifter spotted inside a wallet and another uncovered in a jacket

Other times, you can find an expensive piece of jewelry worth $10,000 in a pile of costume jewelry. Or, similar to the OP, a hidden treasure like a pearl bracelet can be buried in a bag of jewelry, making the purchase well worth it.

Not only do thrift store shoppers make a potential windfall off of these finds, but they also do some good by keeping items out of planet-heating landfills. Thrift stores, of course, also can be a place to land everyday items, furniture, and clothing, along with rarer collectibles, jewelry, and metals. 

Much like the OP did, it can be lucrative to take a chance on a grab bag. You might be able to land something completely unexpected and rare at a fraction of the retail price. The cool thing overall is that there's something to intrigue almost anyone in most locations.

In this specific case, Reddit users were very envious of the OP's find.

"As a magpie this would have made me dance in the parking lot," one reacted. "So jelly right now."

Another user gushed in reaction: "Oh, that's super cool. Worth a nice premium too. That's the sort of stuff that keeps me coming back to thrifts."

