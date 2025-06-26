Shopper stunned after making unexpected discovery in secret pocket of jacket purchased at thrift store: 'Awesome score'

Commenters on the post shared their excitement for the lucky thrifter.

Thrifting is the best way to get fresh looks, but it may have even more hidden bonuses than expected.

A hero among thrifters on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit shared a gorgeous leather bomber jacket they scored for only $4. In turn, a unique non-fast-fashion item was added to their wardrobe, but so was a whopping $400 in cash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found this vintage Korean leather bomber jacket," the original poster wrote. "Removable real fur lining (rabbit on inside, New Zealand Opposum on hood). Bought for $4 (took it home, found a secret pocket behind the fur lining that had $400 cash in it. … This jacket bought itself!)"

Finds like this are less abnormal than you might guess. Another shopper found a real 18-carat gold and diamond ring in a thrifted bag. Someone else purchased a belt for $3, which had a hidden compartment with $600 cash inside.

Scores like these highlight the fun, unexpected side of thrift shopping. Plus, by buying secondhand, you will be reducing the amount of textile waste in the world, giving clothes more usage, rather than going into the landfill.

What could be better than saving the planet and eliminating waste? Saving money at the same time. Thrift shopping offers luxury items, like this leather, real fur jacket, at a fraction of the retail cost. The planet and your bank account can really appreciate thrifting.

Commenters on the post shared their excitement for the lucky thrifter, reveling in the success of the purchase.

"Dude! That jacket bought you!" one user said. To which the OP replied: "Yes it did. I found it in the electronics section of the store. So someone definitely thought of buying it, but then changed their mind and set it down."

Another person added: "Looks great on you, and congrats on the cash! Awesome score."

