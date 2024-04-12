Shopper leaves thrift store in shock after finding iconic sculpture art on shelf: 'I screamed'

"This is so cool, what a great find!"

A savvy thrifter's recent score is turning heads on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community. The user shared a photo of a stunning metal wall sculpture they discovered at their local Goodwill.

The user wrote, "Birds in Flight by Curtis Jere, $15 at Goodwill tonight. I screamed."

Eagle-eyed vintage enthusiasts quickly identified the piece as a highly sought-after piece by an iconic midcentury modern design company. Similar sculptures by the brand Curtis Jere have resold for up to $3,800 online.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This incredible find highlights the many benefits of thrifting. Not only can you save big on unique decor and everyday essentials, but you might just stumble upon a rare treasure at an unbeatable price. Plus, buying secondhand keeps perfectly good items out of landfills.

The demand for thrifted goods is on the rise as more people embrace sustainability and seek out one-of-a-kind finds. The secondhand market is projected to more than double by 2025, reaching $77 billion. Buying used items instead of new reduces the pollution impact of your purchases and conserves the water and resources needed to produce new goods.

Ready to start uncovering hidden gems of your own? Check out our ultimate guide to thrifting like a pro. With a little patience and a keen eye, you too could be the proud owner of a museum-worthy piece at a thrift store price.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Fellow Redditors were quick to applaud the original poster's incredible score.

"This is a white whale find for me. Congratulations!" one user commented.

"That is a beautiful find!" another agreed.

"This is SO cool, what a great find!" raved a third.

Next time you're in need of some retail therapy, consider hitting up your local thrift store. Your wallet (and the planet) will thank you — and you never know what treasures await.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.