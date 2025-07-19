Shopper stunned after spotting shockingly low price tag on behemoth furniture piece at thrift store: 'What a steal'

Shopping at thrift stores can be a gamble, but that's usually what dedicated thrifters love so much about it. You never know what you'll find, and sometimes you score big.

In r/ThriftStoreHauls, a Reddit user posted photos of a large wooden dresser in a thrift store being sold for just $10, describing it as "gorgeous."

Many commenters expressed their jealousy at the cheap price, especially considering the size and quality of the piece.

"That's a godsend of a Goodwill [find]! All the ones close to me would charge 49.99 or more for this," one user commented.

"Dang. What a steal on a gorgeous piece," a user said.

"I see a lot of larger pieces for very cheap. I think they may be harder to sell because they're harder to transport," another commenter said.

"Such a beautiful armoire. I love the smaller compartments inside!" another user commented.

Thrifting is an amazing way to save money on everyday necessities instead of buying new. You can also come across valuable items at cheap prices while keeping things out of landfills and helping the environment.

One popular category that people like to shop for at thrift stores is furniture, as it's much less expensive to buy secondhand. The older pieces found while thrifting are more likely to feature high-quality materials and craftsmanship than what can be found in brand-new, low-cost furniture today.

Some thrifters also keep an eye out for items to resell online. Some people do this casually when they come across a rare find, while others do it as a side hustle or primary source of income.

These thrifters are experienced and know that to score a gem and turn a profit, you need to shop smart and dig through a lot of duds first. Some people even find expensive jewelry, cash, and other valuables hidden in the pockets of cheap clothes or purses at the thrift store.

