Shopper stunned after uncovering 'gorgeous' treasure inside vintage box from thrift store: 'What a cool find'

A Redditor proudly posted photos of a Midcentury Modern sewing kit they snagged at a private sale. The case was filled with period-specific sewing supplies and paper scraps from the 1960s.

"Hot damn what a find!" one commenter said, sharing that they "got a beautiful orange translucent sewing box from the 70s completely full of notions older than me."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The popularity of thrifting and secondhand shopping is on the rise, largely due to the unique pieces that can be found. Many shoppers enjoy the thrill of the treasure hunt, and are often pleasantly surprised when they find bonus items inside their purchases.

Sometimes additional items can be found in drawers of furniture, pockets of clothing, or inside purses. Shoppers become even more excited when those items hold value.

Aside from the excitement of an unexpected or valuable find, thrifting is generally great for your wallet and the environment.

By shopping secondhand, you can find clothing, furniture, kitchen items, books, jewelry, and other items for a fraction of the retail price. Thrifters also sometimes find very valuable items for a low cost — items they may not otherwise be able to afford.

When we shop for previously owned items, we give those things a second life, keeping them out of landfills and, thus, reducing the amount of pollution these items can cause as they decompose. We also reduce demand for new items, so manufacturers produce less. This, too, can help the planet, as it reduces the amount of air pollution and wasted materials involved in the production process.

Fellow thrifters commented on the Reddit post, excited for the original poster, and shared their own stories and thrifting successes.

"Oh my gosh what a cool find!" one Redditor said. "I get so excited about vintage notions and sewing stuff."

"Everyone needs a sewing kit, but who wants to really go out and pay for all new … this is a score," another commenter said.

"This makes me want to weep. The grandma nostalgia is strong with these contents," shared one enthusiastic Redditor. "Gorgeous kit!"

