Shopper thrilled after spotting sought-after item on thrift store shelf: 'Standing high and mighty'

Regular thrifters understand that thrifting requires patience. One day, you find a luxury bag for $10, and the next day, you see a Stanley cup priced similarly at Target.

One thrifter's dedication paid off with their latest trip to a thrift store in Mississippi, where they found one of the most sought-after tech appliances for more than 90% off. They posted their find in the r/ThriftStorehauls subreddit.

"This beaut was standing high and mighty…in a kitchen gadget aisle. I noticed it's an older model, which is a huge plus for me, and it came with all the attachments. [I] plugged it in to test it, and she fired right up. For anyone else still looking for theirs, please keep the faith," the OP wrote.

The attached pictures show an older model of a white KitchenAid stand mixer with three attachments, priced at $29.99.

KitchenAid is an iconic brand with its stand mixers starting at around $400. It has been in business since 1919, since the launch of its first stand mixer. This brand is considered one of the biggest potential wins for any thrifter who is into baking appliances.

Some shoppers avoid used kitchen goods due to contamination concerns. For those with allergies or who need to stay kosher, that concern is valid. However, for everyone else, tech and other appliances can be easily cleaned, and many are in a condition to last for many more years.

E-waste is becoming a growing problem that needs to be addressed globally. In 2022, it was estimated that there were 62 million tons of e-waste, and only 22.3% of it was formally collected and recycled, according to the Global E-Waste Monitor 2024. If appliances are not recycled, substances like lead can leak into the soil or air if they're in a burn pile.

Thrifting is an easy way to find extraordinary prices, better-made items from a brand's heyday, and cheap items to resell. Other incredible finds that have been saved from the landfill by other Redditors have included Jimmy Choo wedding shoes for $20 and a Brahmin bag for $1.75.

The Redditors were thrilled to see such a stellar find.

"I have and regularly use this same 'old' model. I've had it for the past 45 years," one Redditor posted.

"When I see these, it gives me hope that my day will come," another supporter wrote.

