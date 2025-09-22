Shopper makes stunning discovery inside pockets of suit jacket at thrift store: 'This couldn't have come at a better time'

If the incredible savings that come from thrifting aren't enough to get you into a store, surely getting free money will.

Because that's exactly what happened for a Redditor in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. In a post that has gotten over 28,000 upvotes, OP shares how they found $700 in a suit that they purchased from their local Goodwill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, OP explains how they noticed two $100 bills inside one of the suit pockets. OP, of course, purchased the jacket, and found five more once they inspected the suit in their car.

"$100 bills just kept appearing," OP said. "This couldn't have come at a better time."

The comment section was flooded, with hundreds of users giving their take on this unbelievable find.

"On my way to the nearest thrift store to check pockets," one user wittingly said.

Another user added, "Most I've ever found was $20, and I was thrilled! Congrats, man!"

While it certainly isn't one of the first things you think about when discussing the benefits of thrifting, finding cash or rare items in clothes is certainly a hidden reward to picking up the hobby.

On that same note, thrifting presents a great opportunity to find rare or valuable items for a fraction of the cost. And in many cases, the item is essentially as good as new.

And while most thrifters do it for the financial benefits, the hobby is also great for the environment.

By reusing old clothes, tools, appliances, and more, these items are kept out of polluting gas-producing landfills. By keeping landfills small and recycling products as often as possible, thrift stores have become one of the biggest contributors to slashing carbon pollution.

Starting a thrifting hobby is simple. Who knows, maybe you'll find a couple of hundred dollars in your first purchase.

