Shopper discovers hidden treasure in purse bought at thrift store: 'Always check the pockets'

Thrifting is a stellar way to score unique looks at a fraction of retail costs, but many shoppers are discovering an added bonus to secondhand finds.

In a Reddit post on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, a user shared a photo of a thrifted purse with the caption, "Always check the pockets."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I thrifted this purse last year and haven't used it so I was cleaning it to sell/consign and HEY found 60 Euros in a side pocket," the original poster added.

Thrift finds paying for themselves is less uncommon than you may expect. Another thrifter bought a purse that ended up having real diamond earrings inside. Someone else picked up a book from the thrift store, which had $200 in cash in it.

While unexpected surprises in thrift finds are a good reason to hit the secondhand store, the benefits don't stop there. Thrift shopping is a great way to give used clothes a new life, and in contrast to industries like fast fashion, thrifting keeps textile waste down, instead of making it worse.

Another reason to shop at thrift stores is the opportunity to find designer goods at minuscule prices. One person found a real vintage Loewe purse worth hundreds for around $27. Another person found a vintage designer nightgown for less than $14.

A commenter on the post of the purse with hidden cash shared a similar experience to the OP.

"This is how I got my favorite butterfly collar leather jacket!" the commenter said. "I tried it on [but it] didn't fit perfectly then I checked the pockets to see if they had any holes in them. The one pocket had enough cash to buy the jacket with $40 left over."

The purse owner responded to the story, saying, "It was meant to be!"

The payoff of thrift shopping is clear. Not only can you help the environment while looking good, but by checking pockets, drawers, or other hidden compartments, you may get lucky like these avid thrifters.

