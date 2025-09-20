Shopper makes stunning discovery inside coat purchased at thrift store: 'I'm in shock'

With fall and winter just around the corner, many people are starting to think about shopping for a new coat to keep them warm.

But instead of heading to the mall or browsing online, you might be surprised by the incredible designer discoveries you can find at local thrift stores.

In a viral Reddit post to r/ThriftStoreHauls, one lucky shopper shared a story of finding a black label Ralph Lauren coat at a thrift shop. The brand's black label fashion is a mid-tier luxury line known for its high-quality tailoring and sleek designs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Accidental thrift gold," the OP wrote. "It's Ralph Lauren, and I assumed a couple hundred retail. Try thousand. Damn."

The OP shared that they only paid $10 for the coat and knew it was nice, but were "in shock" to find out what it was actually worth. They also stated that, aside from being wrinkled, the coat was in perfect condition.

This thrift store success story is undoubtedly impressive. However, it's honestly not that rare a share, as countless people have been scoring designer brands for just a few dollars by thrifting.

Another thrifter snagged a Galliano trench coat, possibly worth over $2,000, for about $6. Meanwhile, a shopper found a Marimekko x Uniqlo down coat for just $20. Someone else got an Atsuko Kudo couture jacket for about $10.

Shopping at thrift stores is an excellent way to reduce the demand for fast fashion, which is notorious for creating unnecessary waste and environmental harm.

Thrifting also helps keep perfectly good items out of landfills, where they would otherwise slowly decompose into the earth while releasing harmful pollutants.

Fellow thrift store fans were shocked to learn about the OP's black-label Ralph Lauren coat and shared their enthusiasm in the comments.

"That is easily $1,000 if wool/cashmere/camel/alpaca, or even a blend material of those items," one Reddit user commented.

"I'm so jealous," another Redditor wrote. "That coat is absolutely stunning."

"You are going to love wearing that," someone else added. "What a great find!"

